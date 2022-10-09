Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.