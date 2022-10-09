Bread Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $794,850.62 and $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @brdhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is https://reddit.com/r/brdapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is brd.com.

Bread Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread (BRD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bread has a current supply of 88,862,718. The last known price of Bread is 0.01063635 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://BRD.com .”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

