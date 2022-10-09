British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

