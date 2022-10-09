Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 565,111 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $8,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

