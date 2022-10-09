Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,691 shares of company stock valued at $684,163. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.