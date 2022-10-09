Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $20.14

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.14.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.