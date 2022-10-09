Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $19.78

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -272.12. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

