Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $38.20

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 212,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.