Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $46.86

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NVST opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Envista has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,581,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Envista by 32.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Envista by 66.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,856,000 after buying an additional 2,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,388,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 15.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after buying an additional 364,955 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

