Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $166.60

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 211.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.73%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

