Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $166.60

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IIPR opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.73%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
