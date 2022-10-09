Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.33

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

