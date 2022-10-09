Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 920

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 934 ($11.29).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

PSON stock opened at GBX 904.40 ($10.93) on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 882.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.22.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

