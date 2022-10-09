Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $27.36

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. UBS Group downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health Stock Down 0.3 %

SGFY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.54. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

