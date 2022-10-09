Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $106.83

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

