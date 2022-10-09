Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 175.86

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.86 ($2.12).

A number of analysts recently commented on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 89.44 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.14 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders purchased 40,199 shares of company stock worth $5,022,093 in the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

