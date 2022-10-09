Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $33.00

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

