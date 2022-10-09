Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $166.00

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.19. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

