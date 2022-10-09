Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $257.64

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.08.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.