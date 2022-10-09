Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,223.29

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,223.29 ($14.78).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Insiders have bought a total of 6,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,764 in the last ninety days.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 562 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 839.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 573.47. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 557 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

