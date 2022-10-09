Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

