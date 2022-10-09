Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.40. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

