Brokers Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amundi bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

