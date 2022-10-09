Brokers Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hess in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $128.20 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

