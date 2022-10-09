Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.40

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 13320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,298 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after buying an additional 873,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

