Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £312.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,258.58.
In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,707.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
