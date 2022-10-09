Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £312.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,258.58.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,707.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

