BTSE Price Down 8.3% This Week (BTSE)

BTSE (BTSE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BTSE token can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00019675 BTC on major exchanges. BTSE has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $227,551.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTSE

BTSE’s genesis date was March 5th, 2020. BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @btsecom.

BTSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE (BTSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTSE has a current supply of 165,904,711 with 4,354,711 in circulation. The last known price of BTSE is 3.8996113 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,805.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btse.com.”

