BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Cap of $10.87 Million

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@btuprotocolteam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @btuprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BTU Protocol (BTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTU Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,514,215.66574915 in circulation. The last known price of BTU Protocol is 0.11965028 USD and is down -38.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btu-protocol.com.”

