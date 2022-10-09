BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,342.00

BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, BullDog Coin has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BullDog Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BullDog Coin has a market cap of $48,294.83 and $58,342.00 worth of BullDog Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BullDog Coin Token Profile

BullDog Coin’s launch date was December 19th, 2021. BullDog Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BullDog Coin is bulldogcoin.io. BullDog Coin’s official Twitter account is @bull_dog_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BullDog Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BullDog Coin (BULLDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BullDog Coin has a current supply of 999,999,999,999,900 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BullDog Coin is 0 USD and is down -53.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bulldogcoin.io/.”

