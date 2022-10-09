Bullet App (BLT) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Bullet App (BLT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Bullet App has a market capitalization of $219,440.00 and $17,668.00 worth of Bullet App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bullet App token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bullet App has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bullet App Profile

Bullet App launched on June 7th, 2022. Bullet App’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. Bullet App’s official message board is tradersclubbullet.medium.com. Bullet App’s official website is tradersclub.app. The Reddit community for Bullet App is https://reddit.com/r/tradersclubbullet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bullet App’s official Twitter account is @tradersclub13.

Buying and Selling Bullet App

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullet App (BLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bullet App has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bullet App is 0.00028389 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradersclub.app/.”

