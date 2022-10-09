BunnyPark Game (BG) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

BunnyPark Game (BG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. BunnyPark Game has a market capitalization of $673.79 and approximately $45,698.00 worth of BunnyPark Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BunnyPark Game has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One BunnyPark Game token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BunnyPark Game

BunnyPark Game’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. BunnyPark Game’s total supply is 44,458,165 tokens. The Reddit community for BunnyPark Game is https://reddit.com/r/bunnypark_bsc. BunnyPark Game’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BunnyPark Game is bunnyparkbsc.medium.com. BunnyPark Game’s official website is bunnypark.com.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark Game

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark Game (BG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark Game has a current supply of 44,458,165 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark Game is 0.0000154 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $161.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bunnypark.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark Game directly using U.S. dollars.

