BunnyPark Game (BG) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BunnyPark Game (BG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BunnyPark Game token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BunnyPark Game has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. BunnyPark Game has a total market capitalization of $673.79 and approximately $45,698.00 worth of BunnyPark Game was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BunnyPark Game Profile

BunnyPark Game was first traded on April 14th, 2021. BunnyPark Game’s total supply is 44,458,165 tokens. BunnyPark Game’s official website is bunnypark.com. The Reddit community for BunnyPark Game is https://reddit.com/r/bunnypark_bsc. BunnyPark Game’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. BunnyPark Game’s official message board is bunnyparkbsc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark Game

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark Game (BG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark Game has a current supply of 44,458,165 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark Game is 0.0000154 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $161.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bunnypark.com.”

