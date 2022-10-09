Buxcoin (BUX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $165,346.74

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Buxcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Buxcoin has a total market capitalization of $165,346.74 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Buxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Buxcoin

Buxcoin is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,344 coins. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @buxcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Buxcoin is www.buxcoins.com.

Buxcoin Coin Trading

