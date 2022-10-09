Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 408.80 ($4.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3,144.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 430.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.84. Bytes Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386.80 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alison Vincent acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

