CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for about $54.52 or 0.00280731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $60,527.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,924 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, "CACHE Gold (CGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://cache.gold."

