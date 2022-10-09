Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

