Cake Monster One Day Volume Reaches $19,431.00 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cake Monster token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cake Monster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cake Monster Profile

Cake Monster’s genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,387,083 tokens. Cake Monster’s official message board is cakemonster.medium.com. The official website for Cake Monster is www.cake.monster. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/cakemonster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cake Monster

According to CryptoCompare, “Cake Monster (MONSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cake Monster has a current supply of 7,396,843,374 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cake Monster is 0.00173167 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,522.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cake.monster.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cake Monster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cake Monster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cake Monster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.