Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,235,217,511 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is gov.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @callistosupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is https://reddit.com/r/callistocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto Network (CLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate CLO through the process of mining. Callisto Network has a current supply of 3,104,773,221. The last known price of Callisto Network is 0.00688972 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $235,889.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://callisto.network/.”

