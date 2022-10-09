Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.38

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.38 and traded as low as $77.85. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 10,171 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

