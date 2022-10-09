Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $81.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

