Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $17.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

LLAP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 59,983 shares of company stock valued at $260,178 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $36,097,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

