Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,616,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

