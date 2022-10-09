Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$356,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,606,355.40.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

