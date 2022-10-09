Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$370,750.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at C$121,565,810.70.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.