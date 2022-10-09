Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CU. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$34.12 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders sold a total of 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205 in the last three months.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

