Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.25.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %
CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.29.
Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities
In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
