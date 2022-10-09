Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.29.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

