Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $123.76 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

