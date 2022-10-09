Canon Crypto (CATO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,266.00

Canon Crypto (CATO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Canon Crypto has a market capitalization of $235,989.09 and $52,266.00 worth of Canon Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Canon Crypto has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Canon Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Canon Crypto

Canon Crypto’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Canon Crypto’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens. Canon Crypto’s official Twitter account is @cato_gamefi?t=_hz4rwmwptlapl27shmy-g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Canon Crypto’s official website is canoncrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Canon Crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Canon Crypto (CATO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Canon Crypto has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Canon Crypto is 0.00249618 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $86.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://canoncrypto.io/.”

