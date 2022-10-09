Cap Trading 100% Lower Over Last Week (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Cap token can currently be purchased for approximately $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cap has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. Cap has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Cap

Cap (CAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2020. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 tokens. Cap’s official website is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cap

According to CryptoCompare, “Cap (CAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cap has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cap is 173.79107752 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cap.eth.link/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.