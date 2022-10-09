Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

