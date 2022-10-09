Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.41 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

